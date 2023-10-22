A security officer from Independiente Santa Fe denounced that members of the escort scheme of the president of the board of directors of Millonarios, Gustavo Serpa, They attacked members of the logistics staff of the ‘Cardenal’ club.

The incident would have occurred at the entrance to the El Campín stadium, before the classic that the blues won 2-3, this Saturday.

“My zone coordinators were pushed and attacked and we are not going to allow that. “I am making a formal complaint to you, the media,” said the officer, identified as Alejandro Hernández.

“The aggression of Mr. Gustavo Serpa and his bodyguards towards my coordinators was on a very special day, as it was the day of the fight against cancer,” added Hernández, who also said that one of the Millonarios props had also threatened another of the zone coordinators, saying that “I was going to attend to him in the outer zone.”

Millonarios’ version of the incident

Later, Millonarios’ communications manager, César Ardila, gave the club’s version of the incident.

“At the entrance to the game, Dr. Gustavo Serpa was entering and there were many people from Santa Fe around. He had verbal attacks, which should not happen, but happen, when a rival manager is going to enter the stadium. “His security and the security of the Police push him to prevent him from being attacked and at that moment when he pushes himself, one of the Santa Fe logistics personnel must have been pushed,” Ardila explained.

Ardila denied that what happened was an attack. “At no time did Millionaires, nor any manager, nor any security personnel of the managers, attack any woman from the logistics team, as stated by the head of security of Santa Fe,” he noted.

“It is an uncomfortable topic for everyone, that should not happen. We apologize for the situation if this is the case, but there was no aggression or intention of aggression by Dr. Serpa’s security personnel and even less by Dr. Serpa. It is something that they were forcing him to do, which was to be pushed to avoid being attacked and having a problem,” he concluded.

