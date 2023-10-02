The greatest challenge at club level: the Women’s Copa Libertadoresin which Santa Fe, America and National, who play at home, have the challenge of breaking the dominance of the Brazilian teams to conquer the continent.

The Colombian teams, beyond the internal problems due to the failure to consolidate a stable and lasting women’s league, want to take advantage of the fact that they are playing the Cup in the country and that the level of the players is increasing, also infected by the performance of the National Team. Colombia.

Santa Fe, ready

Omar Ramirez, the coach of Santa Fe, sees an optimistic outlook for Colombia. “The Colombian teams have been demonstrating in the last Libertadores that we are a reference in South America, not only in the National Team but at the club level,” said the coach.

And he added: “Colombia already has a title with Huila; América and Santa Fe have a final; Formas Íntimas also played it in 2013, so historically the Colombian teams have had good Libertadores. Today both América, Nacional and Santa Fe have to fight “to any Brazilian team. For me, the Colombian teams are going to do very well.”

There were doubts with Natalia Gaitán and Carolina Arias. The first due to a muscle injury in the left rectus femoris and the second due to a sprain of the left medial collateral ligament, but they have already recovered, the same as Daniela Garavitowho had appendicitis.

The one that is not on the list is Karla Vianchawho tore his right anterior cruciate ligament.

