Giambruno and the gaffe on migrants: “Transhumance is an inappropriate term”

Andrea Giambruno, journalist and companion of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, apologized on live TV for having used the term “transhumance” in relation to the movements of migrants.

“During Friday’s episode of Diary of the day, dedicated to the complex phenomenon of illegal immigration, I used a decidedly inappropriate term. I apologize, to these people, to the public and to the company,” declared Giambruno.

Giambruno apologizes for the word “transhumance” and attacks journalists “the good ones”. Clearly pissed off. #diaryoftheday pic.twitter.com/xGi9OBoWLW — Giuseppe Candela (@GiusCandela) October 2, 2023

“During a live broadcast you know, or at least those who do this job know, thousands of words are used and it can happen to anyone humanly to make mistakes – added the journalist – I do it, I made a mea culpa. I repeat, I apologized for the mistake I made, but the accusations of racism that were leveled against me are light years away from my ideas, my history and obviously also from this company that hosts me”.

Then, the attack on some colleagues: “In closing, thanks also to those colleagues, the good ones of course, who every day explain to me and tell me what I should say or not say. To those who are so good, I only say one thing: I thank you sincerely, I am very grateful, very, very grateful.”

Andrea Giambruno, in fact, had ended up at the center of controversy for having declared during a conversation with Daniele Capezzone and Stefania Craxi: “I have heard it said, even by current politicians, who perhaps hold very important roles, Silvio Berlusconi – among many characteristics – had that of embodying that of a formidable visionary, from a geopolitical point of view. He was perhaps the greatest Foreign Minister – no offense to anyone -, the greatest Foreign Minister this country has had in the last 30 years. He had already understood everything that would happen in the situations that we are commenting on today, from transhumance – as we can define it – from Africa to Europe to the Cold War between the United States and Russia. He had already seen it all.”

It was precisely the word “transhumance”, a term used for the seasonal migrations of animals, that raised controversy with the host who was forced to apologise.

It is not the first time that Andrea Giambruno ends up at the center of controversy: at the end of August, in fact, the Prime Minister’s partner was criticized for his statements on the sexual violence that occurred in Palermo and Caivano.

During its broadcast, Diary of the dayIn fact, Giambruno had declared: “Perhaps we should be more protective in dialogue and vocabulary. If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk – there must be no type of misunderstanding and no type of stumble – but if you avoid getting drunk and losing consciousness, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems because then the wolf you find it”.