The attacks by the Yemeni Houthi militiamen have sparked a new emergency for sea transport. The so-called Red Sea Crisis also began to have repercussions on the automotive sector after the faction linked to Iran began to attack cargo ships near the coast of Yemen, in transit towards the Suez Canal, thus forcing several brands automotive companies to review their component transport routes and in some cases (Tesla, Volvo and Suzuki) announce the temporary closure of some factories.

The Red Sea crisis and ship diversions

To overcome the problem, some have opted to circumnavigate Africa via the Cape of Good Hope, with some transport companies committed to finding alternative routes. The group headed by the German shipowner Hapag-Lloyd has chosen this solution for example, while also announcing the introduction of some land corridors through Saudi Arabia to mitigate the impact on its activities. “We continue to constantly monitor and review the situation. As soon as the situation changes and is safe again, we will send our ships through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.”said the shipping company, which operates 55 ports and 53 terminals within the Middle East region.

Alternatives to maritime transport

“Our goal is to provide (customers) with a convenient emergency solution to overcome this unexpected closure until the situation in the Red Sea normalizes”. The company evaluates at regular intervals whether it is possible to restore normal navigation through the Suez Canal, at the same time also organizing land connections from Jebel Ali, Dammam and Jubail.