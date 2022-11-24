Date 4 of the 2022 BetPlay Dimayor II League home runs left group A on fire. Santa Fe returned to the lead millionaires stumbled and couldn’t hold first place and Pereira got into the fight. For his part, Junior was eliminated and was the protagonist of the memes on social networks.

The lion from the capital achieved an agonizing victory with a penalty in the last minutes converted by matias mier, who signed the 2-3 in Barranquilla. Next, their accounts to classify:

Win or win

The first situation for Santa Fe is win their remaining two matches: against Pereira as a visitor this Sunday and in the local classic against Millonarios. If he gets all six points, he would automatically become the A home run qualifier for the Grand finale.

Finalist on the fifth date?

Santa Fe must hope that Millonarios does not win at home against Junior first thing in the morning and then they must win in Pereira, which is a caldera with its fans. If the lions reach 11 points, and the ambassador remains at 7 units or adds one to reach 8, the red-and-white team will be a finalist, Well, in the event of a tie in points, it has the advantage of being first in the ‘all against all’, since it has the ‘invisible point‘.

And how is Pereira doing?

Pereira will have to win the 6 points that he has left and hope that the blues do not win their two games. Those of the matecaña would be left with 12 points and Millonarios with 11.

How was date 4?

The cardinal team achieved a vital victory. 2-3 in Barranquilla, with goals from Estupiñán, Torres and Mier. Bacca scored both goals for Junior. With this victory, Santa Fe reached 8 points and leads group A. Millonarios, who had the lead before the game, lost on their visit to Pereira.

The blue team began winning with a goal from Jader Valencia, but Pereira came back with an own goal from Alba and a goal from León. So things, Millos is second in his group with 7 points, while Pereira lives and fights, with 6.

