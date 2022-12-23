Gisela Valcárcel He caused controversy a few days ago with his statements when he assured that Santa Claus, the classic Christmas character, does not exist. These statements were issued during a children’s chocolate party in San Juan de Lurigancho. Given this, several criticisms arose against the host of “El gran show” for breaking the illusion of minors. However, no one expected that the same protagonist would respond to the “Senito”.

“Gisela does not exist”, replied a gentleman disguised as the traditional emblem of these dates. The aforementioned video was shared by the presenter Rodrigo González on his Instagram account. He took the opportunity to mock the figure of América TV.