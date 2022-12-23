The train driver, who almost collided with a truck at a crossing in the Moscow region, told Izvestia on December 22 how he managed to avoid an accident.

The incident took place in Dmitrov on 21 December. The truck got stuck on the railroad tracks due to snow. At this time, the train began to approach the crossing. However, the train driver noticed the car and managed to stop.

As the driver Sergei Shestov noted, he immediately applied emergency braking. According to him, the braking distance was about 200 m, about 15–20 cm remained from the automatic train coupler to the truck cab.

“Electric trains have good brakes. The main thing is not to panic in this situation and do everything right, ”said Sergey.

After the train stopped, the truck driver got out of the cab, took out a shovel and began to dig out the stuck wheels of the car. However, he was unable to cope on his own. The driver and his assistant called the emergency equipment.

Earlier, on December 8, a truck driver was hospitalized after a vehicle collided with a train in Primorsky Krai. The man at the wheel of the car allowed the exit to the railroad in front of the approaching train. The driver of the freight train applied emergency braking, but the collision could not be avoided.

On December 4, in the Trans-Baikal Territory, a 65-year-old driver allowed a traffic light to exit on the road. As a result of a collision with a train, a motorist and his 61-year-old passenger were killed.