At the Ariston it’s time for the covers. Also awaited for Achille Lauro and Loredana Bertè. Next to Amadeus the actress Maria Chiara Giannetta

Appointment tonight on Rai 1 with the fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival which stages the now famous – and always appreciated – evening of duets. The 25 singers will all go on stage, many accompanied by an exceptional partner, proposing a song from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. With a big news: it will be possible to interpret songs not in Italian. Among the most awaited performances there is undoubtedly that of Achille Lauro and Loredana Bertè who will sing “Sei bellissima”, but also that of Sangiovanni who with Fiorella Mannoia will perform in “A hard snout” by Pierangelo Bertoli. But the surprise of the day is Jovanotti’s arrival at the Ariston who should take part in Gianni Morandi’s medley for which he wrote the song in competition, “Open all doors”. See also Coexistence and diversity, in Sanremo the presentation of the book by Roberto Ravera "Sierra Leone. Anthropology of a world apart"

With Amadeus there is Giannetta – After the great success of Drusilla Foer, this evening next to Amadeus there will be the actress Maria Chiara Giannetta, 29, the splendid protagonist of the very successful Rai fiction “Blanca”, where she plays an aspiring blind policewoman: “I feel like an invitee to a royal wedding. I don’t belong in this world, but it’s a beautiful invitation, “she said. Among the guests, another great protagonist of Rai fiction, Lino Guanciale.

Three juries – Tonight three juries will vote: the public through televoting, the opinion poll jury and that of the press room. The average of the overall voting percentages obtained during the evening and those of the previous evenings will determine a new general classification.

The ladder – This is the order of release tonight:

1. Noemi – You Make Me Feel Like a Woman (by Aretha Frankylin)

2. Giovanni Truppi – In my hour of freedom (by Fabrizio De André) with Vinicio Capossela and Mauro Pagani

3. Yuman – My way (by Frank Sinatra) with Rita Marcotulli

4. Vibrations – Live and let die (by Paul McCartney) with Sofia and The Giants

5. Sangiovanni – Hard-nosed (by Pierangelo Bertoli) with Fiorella Mannoia

6. Emma – Baby one more time (by Britney Spears) with Francesca Michielin

7. Gianni Morandi – Medley with Mousse T and probably Jovanotti

8. Elisa – What a feeling (by Irene Cara)

9. Achille Lauro – You are beautiful with Loredana Bertè

10. Matteo Romano – Your songs (by Elton John) with Malika Ayane

11. Irama – My story between the fingers (by Gianluca Grignani) with Gianluca Grignani

12. Ditonellapiaga and Rector – Nobody can judge me (by Caterina Caselli)

13. Iva Zanicchi – Song (by Don Backy and Detto Mariano in Milva’s version)

14. Ana Mena – Medley with Rocco Hunt

15. The representative of the list – Be my baby (by The Ronettes) with Cosmo, Margherita Vicario and Ginevra

16. Massimo Ranieri – Anna will come (by Pino Daniele) with Nek

17. Michele Bravi – I would like, I would not like but if you want (by Lucio Battisti)

18. Mahmood and Blanco – The sky in a room (by Gino Paoli)

19. Rkomi – Medley Vasco Rossi with Caliber 35

20. Aka7even – Change (by Alex Baroni) with Arisa

21. Highsnob and Hu – I fell in love with You (by Luigi Tenco) with Mr Rain

22. Dargen D’Amico – The doll (by Patty Pravo)

23. Giusy Ferreri – I will live without you (by Lucio Battisti) with Andy from Bluvertigo

24. Fabrizio Moro – Lonely men (of the Poohs)

25. Tananai – You (by Raffaella Carrà) start making love with Rose Chemical