The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. started at 15.00 February 4 Moscow time. The opening of the Games was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, more than 20 world leaders from around the world attended the stands, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Our team with flag-bearers, skater Olga Fatkulina and hockey player Vadim Shipachyov entered the Olympians parade with number 46. Athletes from 95 teams marched with their national flags in total. In Beijing, 109 sets of awards will be played in seven sports, uniting 15 disciplines. Games will last until February 20.

Bright show and applause to the Russians

Beijing became the first city in the world to host the Summer and Winter Games. And the connection between the 2008 Olympics and the 2022 Olympics was visible from the first minutes. C the opening ceremony was held at the same National Stadium, which was the central arena in the bright summer of 2008 . And the audience saw an hour and a half show, directed by the eminent director Zhang Yimou, just like 14 years ago.

The show performance showed the achievements of art in the host country and talked about its uniqueness and diversity. The spectators saw fantastic performances in terms of the level of choreography and light, culminating in the flight of dandelion stamens and thunderous fireworks. Then the flag of China appeared on the arena and was carefully passed from hand to hand by the participants of the show, dressed in national costumes from different regions of the PRC. Laser show in the ice block? For the Chinese – easily! On the cube in the center of the arena, the figures of the Olympians, glorifying their countries at the previous Games, were spectacularly highlighted.

After the show, according to tradition, a parade of participants took place. We emphasize that not all Olympians took part in it – some are already planning to compete this or the next day and save their strength for starts (for example, our skiers or figure skaters). Four years ago, a group of athletes from one country was led by a flag bearer – this is the most popular or titled athlete in the team. In Beijing (as well as in the summer in Tokyo), each team of flag bearers had two – a man and a woman, which, according to the IOC, allows for gender equality.

The first traditions to appear on the arena were athletes from the Greek national team, the country where the Olympic movement was born. The hosts of the competition completed the parade. The rest of the teams entered the arena in Japanese alphabetical order. Our team led by Olga Fatkulina and Vadim Shipachyov appeared in front of the audience under number 46. The Chinese fans, who completely filled the Bird’s Nest, greeted the ROC team with loud applause.

Even during the parade, the mighty and imposing delegation of East Timor stood out: four people in bright national costumes. The only representative of Samoa, skeletonist Nathan Crampton, was also remembered. He also came out in the form traditional for his people, that is, with a bare torso. Crumpton will be the first American Samoan team to compete in the Winter Games in 28 years. Prior to that, he competed at the Summer Olympics in the 100 meters, but failed to go beyond the qualifying races.

Bach’s speech, full stands

After the parade of the Olympians, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the 2022 Games open, and Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), delivered an official speech.

— We are opening a new era in the development of winter sports. We can write a new chapter in the history of sports thanks to the people of China,” the head of the IOC emphasized. And, of course, thanks to the amazing volunteers. Thanks to their efforts, we feel at home. Your eyes warm our hearts. Unfortunately, the pandemic is still a reality of our lives. This makes our gratitude to the organizing committee even stronger. Thank you for making the Games possible.

Also, Bach, of course, wished good luck to the main characters of the Games, and recalled the historically peaceful mission of the Olympic Games

“Dear Olympians, you have arrived here after numerous challenges, but the moment has come,” he continued. — Your Olympic dream becomes true. You will demonstrate what the world will look like if we all follow the rules and respect each other. You will fight for high rewards and live peacefully under one roof. There is no place for any discrimination. Conflicts are growing in our world, and we are showing the world that we can live in peace and respect each other. It is the mission of the Olympic Games to bring everyone together in a peaceful competition. Build bridges, but never walls.

At the end of the ceremony, of course, the lighting of the Olympic flame. In total, 1,200 people from 14 to 86 years old took part in the relay race, which has been going on since the end of the last winter Games. In addition to people, torchbearers were also machines – amphibious robots and unmanned vehicles. The last participant in the relay, who lights the fire at the opening, is kept secret until the last. In Tokyo 2020, it was tennis player Naomi Osaka, in Pyeongchang 2018, the right was entrusted to figure skater Yuna Kim. In Beijing, this honorable right was earned by the Uighur skier Dinigir Yilamujiang and the Nordic Nordic skier Zhao Jiaven.

All in all it was beautiful. And yet, despite the incredible stories, beautiful slogans, vivid speeches and dazzling graphics, the most important thing was and remains the presence of spectators in the stands. On the opening day, they were and it is worth hoping that the day will soon come when sold-out sports arenas will become commonplace.