“The ambassador of Israel criticizes me? The fact that he speaks like this is not good…”. Ghali, from the stage of the Ariston theatre, responds to the Israeli ambassador to Rome, Alon Bar. The diplomat criticized the 2024 Sanremo Festival because, in his opinion, the stage has “been exploited to spread hatred and provocations in a superficial and irresponsible way “. The reference in particular to the 'stop the genocide' message that Ghali launched yesterday during the final evening is clear. “I don't know what to answer, I'm so sorry that he replied like this. There were so many things to say… What should I use this stage for? I'm a musician and I've always talked about this since I was a child,” he says Ghali today, on Domenica In, answering a question about the ambassador's words.

“Ever since I wrote my first songs, at 13-14 years old, I've been talking about what's going on. It's not since October 7th, this thing has been going on for a while… The fact that he talks like this is not good. .. This policy of terror continues, people are increasingly afraid of saying 'stop the war' and 'stop the genocide'. People feel that they lose something if they say 'long live peace', this must not happen… There they are the middle children: I dreamed as a child and yesterday I came fourth in Sanremo. Those children are dying, who knows how many stars, how many doctors, how many geniuses there are among them…”, he says.