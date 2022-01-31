Sanremo. First institutional visit and dedication to the book of honor for the coast guard ship “Roberto Aringhieri”, launched last October 28 at the Intermarine shipyard in Messina and arrived yesterday in the port of Sanremo. On board today the prefect of Imperia, Armando Naneiaccompanied by the head of the Imperia maritime compartment, frigate captain Carlo La Bua and the head of the Sanremo maritime district, vessel lieutenant Carmela D’Abronzo.

During the visit, the captain of the ship, Lieutenant Arturo Incerti, illustrated the various activities that are carried out by the ten men and women of the crew employed on board one of the largest SAR (Search and Rescue) ships in the world, which together with its sister ship, is also the longest self-righting and unsinkable boat ever built in Italy, built thanks to co-financing with European funds. It is a new class of naval units called “Angels of the Sea”, dedicated to those who lost their lives in service with generosity and sacrifice: ships designed for search and rescue at sea, even with particularly adverse weather conditions.

The 34-meter-long unit, dedicated to the memory of lieutenant Roberto Aringhieri (Gold Medal for Valor of the Marina, lost his life during an inspection operation on 28 October 1995), represents a concentrate of technology equipped with an advanced command and control system capable of ensuring greater autonomy, high operational capabilities and better logistics for the recovery of any shipwrecked on board. Built in aluminum alloy, she is powered by two engines coupled to two hydrojets. The maximum speed that can be reached is 31 knots, the range is 1,000 miles at 28 knots.