A medal from the king of Sweden for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in recognition of what has been done for Swedish football. The announcement was made via social media by the local football association.

Together with Ibra, also awarded Caroline Seger, Rosengard midfielder and captain of the Swedish national team, who boasts the record of appearances in a women’s team, ahead of German Birgit Prinz and compatriot Therese Sjögran, both withdrawn and stopped at 214 appearances.

The medal of His Majesty the King of Sweden – Carl XVI Gustaf -, formerly known as the court medal was created in 1814. The medal can be in gold or silver, with ribbon or chain. It can be awarded for special merits to Swedes and foreigners and to officers of the royal court. Since 1975 it is the highest honor that can be bestowed on Swedish citizens after the Seraphim Medal.