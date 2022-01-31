Sanremo – “Quantitative assessments are made only on Sunday, but I can anticipate that we are satisfied, above all because this year’s Sanremo demonstrates the validity of the new model: we left the logic of the sponsor, linked to the sponsorship format “, to move to a” model built on partnerships, which allows us to create an ad hoc project for each of the partners“.

Like this Gian Paolo Tagliavia, CEO of Rai Pubblicità, at the opening of the first official press conference of the Sanremo Festival number 72 with investors. “The red thread is that of sustainability: every company here has a strong imprint of this type which is similar to that of the public service “, he added, thanking the partners present, Plenitude – Eni Gas and Luce, Costa Cruises and Suzuki, and underlining that” Amadeus is a security ” .

The Lunezia prize to Truppi

As a tradition, a few hours from the start of the Sanremo Festival, the Lunezia Prize expresses the indications on the texts of the big names in the competition. Stefano De Martino, Patron of the review baptized 26 years ago by Fernanda Pivano and Fabrizio De André, announces the choice.

The “Lunezia Prize for Sanremo 2022” goes to Giovanni Truppi for the song “Your father, my mother Lucia”. “Refined and original composition, with its own peculiarities that differentiate it from the ordinary narratives of love stories”, says the Patron De Martino, followed by the motivation of the music critic Dario Salvatori (member of the Commission of the Lunezia Prize): “Merita the Lunezia Prize for the ability to describe an Italy that is only apparently minor and perfectly contemporary. Proving that it is possible to be an independent artist even at forty. Also at the Sanremo Festival “. In addition to the Patron Stefano De Martino, the spokespersons of the Lunezia Commission are Dario Salvatori, Mariella Nava, the artistic directors Loredana D’Anghera, Beppe Stanco, Roberto Benvenuto, Marina Pratici and the journalist Selene Pascasi. XXVII edition of the Lunezia Award (Moon Festival) will take place on several dates in the summer / autumn 2022 period in various national stages.

In recent editions, the Lunezia Prize has been sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, the Tuscany Region, the Liguria Region, the Italian National Singers and Siae. The event also benefits from the collaboration of Rai Isoradio and Rai TV services on the subject of columns and news programs by Savino Zaba. On January 17, registrations for the New Proposals Section of the Lunezia 2022 Award reopened.