JUAN LUIS MANFREDI Prince of Asturias Distinguished Professor, University of Castilla-La Mancha Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:47



The virtue of diplomacy consists in the ability to change the course of events that seem unstoppable and allow other options to remain on the table.

In the introduction to his wonderful Sleepwalkers. How Europe went to war in 1914, Professor Chris Clark reminds us that in history, international relations, military or strategic studies we cannot remain alone in the search for causes, because propaganda creates a narrative, a universe of arguments and a point of no return.

Each actor considers that his reason is well structured, follows a logical procedure and raises justified claims. You go to war because you are right and you have no other choice. The diplomatic space is exhausted because there is a preconceived idea and a decision made. Clark points out that these analyzes are insufficient. We must also consider how, the path chosen by each actor to lead towards the conflict.

Therein lies the metaphor of the sleepwalker: some and others believe that the die is cast and there is no other way but to start the battle. Hopefully we wake up in time to avoid waking up to discover that the war had indeed already begun. Because, in fact, it is. Accumulate around 14,000 deaths in a Ukrainian republic weakened by the annexation of Crimea and the political instability of Donbass. Before the conflict escalates, diplomacy will still play a fundamental role in conversations outside the media spotlight, the search for (less) bad solutions and the search for reciprocal concessions. Three axes of diplomatic work are identified for de-escalation that coordinate dissuasive actions with the effective progress of the negotiation.

Deterrence of an economic nature, such as sanctions and barriers to international trade, is intended to make the Russian elites turn against their government and press to reduce the pretensions. However, the economy operates in an open system and Russia would take countermeasures. The consequences of blocking Nord Stream 2 would be terrible within the European Union: slowdown in the economy, unemployment, inflation, rise in energy prices.

The US position



Germany does not support this path because it would be the first affected power, it is a net investor in the project and it maintains good commercial relations with Russia. US intelligence is betting on this route because it will not pay the bill for gas and oil shot up. Reducing energy dependence, with the new Russian gas channel recently opened, is a very long-term commitment.

Military deterrence has another purpose. If Russia launches an offensive, the United States would have to respond to keep alive its discourse as a global actor with the ability to influence on several fronts. Despite the fact that Ukraine is not a member of NATO, a case could be made for intervention and military aid.

The escalation would be rapid with thousands of deaths in a few weeks and a worse situation for political negotiation. Today’s wars have more imprecise contours and do not end with a peace treaty at Versailles. Dissuasion, therefore, serves to discourage the parties and seek a political solution. For this reason, the propaganda game is fed every day: Russian trains, mobilization, exercises on the ground and other actions to be narrated and shared in audiovisual media.

The dangers of propaganda



Propaganda reminds the other that one has the capacity for coercion and serves so that “ours” share an agenda of concerns. My recommendation: in the absence of journalists on the ground, be wary of institutional videos.

The third area is institutional. The diplomatic move is played on two boards. The European Union aspires to have its own voice, but the Member States do not follow the strategic compass of military means and resources. On the contrary, the internal division makes it difficult to project a solid foreign policy.

Germany is the reticent power, in Pilar Requena’s apt metaphor, even more so when it affects energy supplies. France wants to lead a new Europe and, in the process, strengthen its military industry. Together, still in the Normandy Quartet, the European voice is diluted. Italy and Spain are content with an international background, while Poland defends a hard neighborhood line. Hungary does not miss the opportunity to discredit the Community institutions and the unity of action.

On the NATO board, the new strategic concept that will be approved in Madrid in June 2022 has to define lines of political and military action for the next decade. Eastern Europe is the touchstone of security architecture and the defense of liberal values. If it accepts the approach of a new Yalta conference, spheres of influence and limited sovereignty, in the Russian manner, China will have a clear path to defend those same positions. Therefore, it will be necessary to attend to some Russian requests regarding military deployment and prevent it from expanding its political power through deeds. It will not be easy to find a balance point.

In short, diplomacy is back to where it was. In these weeks of uncertainty, it is convenient to review the Minsk II agreements, because they present political concessions adjusted to the interests of the parties, give relevance to the interests of the Ukrainians and favor stability in the region. Almost nothing. Because diplomacy consists of finding formulas for coexistence, not to draw a perfect global order. I hope we are on time.

This article has been published in ‘The Conversation‘.