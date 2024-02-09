Easter eggs and other chocolate products that are now on the shelves have become more expensive. This is mainly due to the significantly increased prices of cocoa and sugar. Because sugar prices remain high for the time being and cocoa prices continue to rise, chocolate will become even more expensive in the near future, experts expect. Does the customer care about this at Easter?
Economics editorial
