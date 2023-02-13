On the occasion of the final evening of the Sanremo festival, the RAi production center in Turin hosted the “Accessible Sanremo” event, organized by MED-EL, which made available to the hearing impaired participants a technological system which makes listening to the music. “Until now, deaf patients have been excluded from all those events that represent the social dimension of music – said Tommaso Lomboni, Digital Transformation & Engagement manager of MED-EL Italia – This evening we are able to connect hearing impaired patients directly with the music on the stage of the Ariston”.