Energy | EU rules for the production of renewable hydrogen finally published – can give momentum to investments

The question of whether electricity produced by nuclear power can be used in the production of pure hydrogen will be resolved later.

Clean the uncertainty about the direction of EU regulation, which had been a stumbling block for hydrogen investments, is beginning to dissipate. On Monday, the European Commission published the criteria for renewable hydrogen, which investors and companies have been waiting for, including in Finland.

Investments worth billions of euros in clean hydrogen production are planned for Finland, but many companies have been reluctant to make a final investment decision without certainty about the details of EU regulation.

“It is very good that the criteria were published. Based on this, investment decisions can be made in Finland for the production of pure hydrogen and synthetic fuels”, says the Energy Industry expert Heikki Lindfors.

The most important thing the criteria include rules for purchasing electricity used in hydrogen production.

“All industrial suppliers are waiting for criteria for which electricity can be used in hydrogen production,” says Lindfors.

In contrast to the fossil-derived hydrogen currently used by industry, pure hydrogen is produced in electrolysis by separating hydrogen from water with electricity. The process itself does not produce carbon dioxide emissions, but consumes a lot of electricity. Therefore, its environmental friendliness depends on the emissions of the electricity production used.

In order for hydrogen to be called renewable, the electricity used must also be renewable. The hydrogen production plant can be directly connected to, for example, a wind farm, but electricity can also be obtained through long-term supply contracts.

The aim of the regulation is to ensure that the production of energy-rich hydrogen does not take away clean electricity from other sectors and, at worst, indirectly lead to an increase in fossil electricity production. Therefore, getting the renewable hydrogen stamp requires that the electricity comes from wind or solar farms that are no more than three years old.

However, rapid investments in hydrogen production are encouraged by the fact that plants starting up at the end of 2027 at the latest will receive a ten-year exemption from this “additionality” requirement.

Because the production of renewables varies depending on the weather, the regulation had to solve the question of how closely the production of hydrogen must follow the production of electricity.

In this regard, a long transition period was made for the regulation, when it is sufficient that the production of electricity and hydrogen meet on a monthly basis. So every month, the hydrogen producer must buy the amount of renewable electricity that the production has consumed. The regulation will only tighten at the beginning of 2030, after which the production and consumption of electricity must be faced every hour.

A big question for companies in Finland is whether hydrogen can be called clean if the electricity used in its production was produced by nuclear power. This issue will be resolved later when the Commission publishes the criteria for low-carbon hydrogen. The criteria are expected by the end of 2024.