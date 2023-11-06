The next Sanremo Festival is starting to take shape. Today, on the occasion of the first episode of the new edition of Viva Rai 2, Amadeus, guest of Fiorello, made the first big announcement about the upcoming Festival. In the early evening of February 6, 2024, Marco Mengoni, this year’s winner with the splendid Due vite, will be in the role of co-host and super guest.

Mengoni himself was a guest at the premiere of Viva Rai 2, which starts again from the new location of the Foro Italico. “Marco Mengoni, having been the winner of the last edition, will be the super musical guest of the first episode. But there is much more: Marco Mengoni will be the co-host of the first evening,” revealed Amadeus. The two initially appeared in a car full of flowers, “registered” Sanremo from via Asiago, then at the end of the episode they joined the Sicilian showman in the new glass for the announcement. “You are the couple of the year,” Fiorello commented ironically.

Also guest of the episode was Francesco Totti, connected directly from the Olympic Stadium, where he sang Grazie Roma. For the historic Giallorossi captain it was also the opportunity to virtually mend the troubled relationship with Luciano Spalletti, who spoke on the phone.