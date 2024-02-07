A reason that has a very deep meaning, that's why Dargen D'Amico went on stage at the Ariston covered in plush toys

Dargen D'Amico after two years, he returned to perform on the Ariston stage for the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. With his song High Wave he conquered everyone. But the public couldn't help but notice a rather striking detail. The artist showed up with a particular outfit, completely covered in plush. What is the reason for the singular choice? It's very deep…

The woman who hides behind her looks for the Italian Song Festival, the stylist, explained it Rebecca Baglini. The song by Dargen D'Amico talks about what happens in Italian waters, the drama of immigrants. And the artist's costumes have precisely the purpose of telling a story. So what do soft toys represent?

It is a reference to childhood, to all those children who lose their lives at sea, which Dargen also mentions in his text. And which he cited in an appeal at the end of his performance, because other children also die because of the war: “Cease-fire”.

Why does Dargen D'Amico always wear sunglasses?

For him, sunglasses have become a Fantasanremo bonus. Yes, because Dargen D'Amico never leaves the house if he isn't wearing a pair. The Dargen Bonus awards 5 points to those who wear sunglasses on stage. When he wears them he is a famous singer and when he doesn't wear them he is simply Jacopo Matteo Luca D'Amico.

Why does the singer never show his eyes to the public? A curiosity that torments many Italians. He himself took care of answering, during an episode of Sunday In, guest of Aunt Mara. The eyes for Dargen D'Amico represent a part of himselfwhich he prefers not to show to the public.

I don't think it's necessary to show everything. For many, being on social media becomes an obsession, always checking how many likes, how many followers. I wear glasses because I think it's right not to show everything about yourself and if I can avoid this inconvenience I prefer.

The most absurd thing is that anyone who searched the web for a photo of him without sunglasses was incredulous when he discovered that none exist! And then Fantasanremo decided to transform the penalty into a bonus and called it their own Dargen Bonus!