Paula Egonu could return to play in the shirt Italian national volleyball team after the signs of tiredness and disappointments in recent months: “I’m metabolising, but if there were the possibility, yes”, explained the champion of the VakıfBank Spor Kulübü (The Real Madrid of volleyball but defeated byImoco Conegliano in the last Club World Cup which saw the Italian team become champions).

On his experience in Turkeythe Egonu let it be known that it is a phase in her career, but the fans can dream of seeing her return to our country: “I never left Italy, I decided to play in Turkey to grow up and then come back here. I said I wouldn’t live in Italy with the Meloni government? I don’t remember saying that”.





Sanremo 2023: Paola Egonu, ‘Italy is a racist country but it is improving’

Volleyball player Paola Egonu is ready to take the Ariston stage on the third evening of Sanremo 2023 “don’t make controversy or the victim but say how things are” “Yes, Italy is a racist country. But this does not mean that everyone is racist or ignorant. It’s a racist country but it’s getting better. I don’t want to sound controversial or play the victim but simply say how things are”, explained the world volleyball star, thus answering questions from journalists and the controversies that preceded her arrival in the city of flowers. “Very excited”, Paola confirms who will also talk about racism: “I will tell myself, so yes”.

