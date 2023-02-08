During the Nintendo Direct held this evening, the arrival of the was finally confirmed remastered by Batek Kaitos I & II. It is a small collection that contains the two titles Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins. A possible return of the well-known series had already been hypothesized in recent days by some rumors.

The event dedicated to the upcoming titles of the flagship console of the great N, Nintendo Switchthen showed the first official trailer, a reveal with a tasty flavor of nostalgia and memories.

This new version of the titles, originally released on Gamecube, provides for a clean up from a graphic point of view, plus some small improvements that certainly refresh the experience a little, adapting it in part to the present day.

A specific release date has not yet been indicated for Baten Kaitos I & II Remaster, but the Nintendo event has assured fans – and all those who intend to discover these two jewels for the first time – that it will arrive during the summer.

During the Direct, other titles were also announced, such as the new Professor Layton, Pikmin 4, but above all the new trailer dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as the reveal of the collector’s edition of Link’s new upcoming adventure in May.