Two necklaces with pendants in the shape of marijuana leaves and the first political controversy of the Sanremo festival is served. Ornella Muti took care of offering on a silver tray, on social networks, the idea to make the antiprohibitionists scream scandal. With a photo posted on the Instagram profile, where the actress, who is the co-conductor chosen by Amadeus for the first evening of the festival, appears in curlers in a break from rehearsals at the Ariston Theater with her daughter Naike Rivelli beside her. Both wear a necklace with deliberately highlighted ‘grass’ leaves.

And the deputies of the Brothers of Italy Federico Mollicone, Rai Supervisory Commissioner, and Maria Teresa Bellucci, group leader in the Social Affairs Committee immediately notice it. “We recognize Ornella Muti as an authoritative artist and great icon of Italian cinema, but we believe that the support for the liberalization of cannabis expressed in a post by the co-host of Sanremo is inappropriate”, say the two parliamentarians. “We would not want the Sanremo Festival to become the megaphone of the positions of the free cannabis front and of the referendum”, they add. “All the more so in the face of recent news stories involving Ornella Muti’s sister, Claudia, in a maxiretata for the sale of narcotic substances. We certainly maintain a guaranteed attitude but we consider it an improper expression. We remember that the use of cannabis in Italy it is illegal, except for therapeutic use “, they conclude.