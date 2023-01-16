Rooseboom is the author of the series The Ministry of Solutions, the fifth part of which will be published next month. With her youth novel Moth and the metal fishermen Rooseboom has been nominated for De Boon, a Flemish prize for Dutch-language books.

Two-time Gouden Penseel winner Yvonne Jagtenberg is making this year’s Picture Book of the Children’s Book Week. As in previous years, Children for Children will sing a song at the Children’s Book Week this fall, which will be written by Iven Cudoghem. The poem that belongs to the week is by Pim Lammers.