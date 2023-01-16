The Denver Nuggets refuse to let go of the top of the NBA Western Conference, and hand in hand with Nikola Jokic they have achieved their sixth consecutive victory, beating the Orlando Magic 116-119.

With a 3-pointer that left 0.2 seconds left, Jokic sealed the win for the Nuggets, finishing with a triple-double of 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, his league-leading 12th of the season.

Jokic once again showed why he has been the Most Valuable Player for the last 2 seasons in a row, and why he aspires to a third consecutive award, something that no one has achieved since Larry Bird with the boston celtics in the 1984/1985/1986 season.

The victory allows those from Colorado to continue as the leaders of the West for at least one more day, having a record of 30 wins and 13 losses, closely followed by the Memphis Grizzlieswho accumulate 9 wins in a row, and are only half a game behind Denver, with a 29-13 record.

On the part of the young Orlando team, the most outstanding was Markelle Fultz, with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, followed by the stellar rookie Paolo Banchero, who finished with 18 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, a steal and a plug.

The Magic registered their second defeat in a row, remaining with a mark of 16 wins and 28 losses, in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference, wins away from entering the play-in zone.