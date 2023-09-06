“When I said that I wanted to dedicate myself to the cinema, many called me crazy. Even more so with my premature paternity. But the one who perseveres is enough, so here I present the trailer of my tenth film as a director: No going out.

With these lines, Sandro Ventura presents his most recent work. Starring Anahí de Cárdenas and Renzo Schuller, it is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a couple in crisis in the midst of a pandemic. It opens in our country on September 14 and the Argentine production company Murga has just acquired rights for remakes.

“This film helped me to address issues that I had already addressed before, such as the couple, tolerance, and in times when the youngest are looking for the perfect man and the woman too, and that doesn’t exist. And what better than a situation like quarantine to prove how tolerant we can be,” the director, producer and screenwriter tells us over the phone.

YOU CAN SEE: Anahí de Cárdenas: “Musicals bring me back to life”

Anahí de Cárdenas and Renzo Schuller in Forbidden to Leave. Photo: diffusion

—Your gaze on this tape, where did it go specifically?

—I think that what you are looking for is to revalue marriage, the couple in a world where there is a lot of almost recalcitrant individuality, in which everyone boasts by saying “I can do it alone”, “I don’t want to have children because, if I have, I will not be able to travel’, when the reality is that children do not prevent you from traveling, they are not a hindrance, it is quite the opposite. For me, in this film, what I’m looking for is to revalue the couple, to be tolerant, not to let each other down, not to be disappointed”.

Regarding the choice of his protagonists, he points out that he always likes to challenge the viewer. “And it seemed interesting to me to put Anahí and Renzo in roles that they had never done. Anahí has ​​a wonderful comedic streak, but he had never seen her play mom and it’s great that this time she accepts this challenge of doing comedy and drama at the same time, which marks her first leading role. I think we will see an Anahí that they have never seen, where she breaks away from many things that in television stereotypes, above all, mark you ”.

“We know about Renzo’s comedic vein, but here he has many dramatic moments, very intense, that give a humanity to the character he assumed. For example, those weaknesses that he has when he is a hypochondriac, but at the same time, wanting to get his wife back and, consequently, the children.

YOU CAN SEE: Anahí de Cárdenas: how did your love story with your husband Elías Maya begin?

As Clint Eastwood

—As a director, what issues have you not yet been able to address?

—I have written scripts and there are always ideas, and when you grow up and gain new life experiences, the topics you would like to address appear there. For example, I talked about death in Loco cielo de Abril. This was due to the cancer that gave my mother and that he overcame it, and that film helped me to face these hard moments. In Papá x tres I talked about paternity, a story of mine, and, well, now I am dealing with marriage. If it’s about topics that I want to touch on, I would tell you that I’m missing a lot, all of them. I tell Malú (Privat, the designer he married in December 2020) that I want to arrive as Clint Eastwood, who at 93 continues to produce. This is how I want to become. She laughingly tells me no, that at that age I shouldn’t work anymore.

“What are you writing now?”

I’m writing a couple of movies. Morbo, who talks a little about the press, what happens, ironically, in the so-called more morbid press. The other film talks about women’s soccer.

#Sandro #Ventura #seek #revalue #marriage