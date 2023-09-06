Home page World

Moritz Bletzinger

Tragedy in the Bay of Port de Sóller: A German vacationer died despite initially successful resuscitation measures. © Schoening/Imago

Bad family drama in Mallorca: A German apparently suffers a heart attack while bathing and dies on the way to the hospital.

Port de Sóller – The next fatal swimming accident in Mallorca, this time in Port de Sóller. On Tuesday (September 5th) a German vacationer died while swimming, he was with his son on the beach.

Only on Monday (September 4th) was a woman killed in an accident in Alcúdia and on the same day a German woman barely survived a swimming accident. At the end of August, a young woman from Hesse was hit by a wave and drowned in a rocky bay.

Drama on Mallorca beach: German vacationer dies while bathing with his son

The 69-year-old, who had an accident on Tuesday afternoon, suffered from heart problems, reports the Mallorca newspaper. Around 1 p.m., lifeguards pulled the unconscious man out of the water, everything pointed to drowning, a spokesman for the lifeguards told the newspaper.

But the help came too late. And that, although it initially looked like the man had luck in his misfortune: according to the report Cronica Balear there were two doctors on the beach helping with the resuscitation efforts. Around 2 p.m. they are said to have managed to stabilize the vacationer.

Police are investigating the death of a German in Mallorca

But: “However, I was later informed that he died while driving,” says the lifeguard Mallorca newspaper. It is unclear exactly how he died. The rescuers do not rule out that the man in the water had a heart attack. The Guarda Civil is now investigating.

The police are also investigating two missing sailors from Germany. The two men have been missing since the violent storm at the end of August. Now emergency services have found two bodies off the coast, and a DNA test should clarify whether they are the bodies of the missing. (moe)