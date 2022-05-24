In a new controversy, and still in the framework of the elimination of signs in street stalls, Sandra Cuevasmayor of Cuauhtémoc, had a confrontation on social networks with Jose Ramon Lopez Beltranthe eldest son of the president.

And it is that López Beltrán posted this Monday a meme with the facade of the restaurant “El CrustACEo Cascarudo”, which appears in the cartoon sponge Bobpainted white and with the logo of the Mayor’s Office, accompanied by the message “In Cuauhtémoc” followed by several emojis, which he himself later answered with an animation of the yellow character hiding under the sand.

To this, Cuevas replied that “they can criticize me for many things because of my hard work, but they will never point me out as a thief and lazy like you junior”, referring to the scandal of the “Gray House” in houstonTexas, after in recent days López Beltrán has already posted several memes on the subject and others against Cuevas.

Likewise, the opposition mayor added in her response on Tuesday a “Now go and accuse me with your father, maintained!”, which would be added to the clashes she has already had with the head of government claudia sheinbaum and with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhom he accused of seeking to disappear journalists and opponents to silence them.

While it was until this afternoon when López Obrador’s eldest son replied that “there is something there in her conscience that a humorous image (meme) led her to anger until she insulted me. You’ll already know” accompanying a meme by Abraham Simpson, father of Homer, the main character of the cartoon The Simpsons, saying “I only uploaded an image looking for a bit of humor, I didn’t know it was going to touch sensitive nerves”.

While this is the second large-scale confrontation that he has had in recent days on Twitter, after on Friday and Saturday he argued with Monero Snuffalso regarding the signs in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, whose subject also came up in his appearance on Friday before the Mexico City Congresswhere he recalled that also the Gustavo A. Madero has a similar stall pint program.

We recommend you read:

While, along with her lawsuit with López Beltrán, Sandra Cuevas took the opportunity to respond to several of the users who criticized the supposed removal of murals in the demarcation, highlighting that the Juarez Market it was removed without their permission and the artist is already in the process of replacing it, asking for a list of the other supposedly removed murals.