“I think it will be the last fight for Sandor Martín (39-2, 13 KO) before the World Cup. We are waiting for that great fight, but I am very happy that he will fight again in Spain. Then I want to see him in a title fight, “warns Eddie Hearn, CEO of the almighty Matchroom and promoter of Spanish, to AS. The boss has spoken: Sandor is one step away from realizing his dream. The desire of that child who almost began to walk on the ring of his parents’ gym, the KO Verdun, in Barcelona.

His victory in October 2021 over Mikey García in the United States (was won by majority decision against the former world champion in four divisions) It has been a before and after in his carrer. After three Europeans and that prestigious triumph, she is not a chimera, she will arrive. The deadlines will be extended as long as the champion wants.

Josh Taylor, unified champion (he has all four titles) of the super lightweight, defeated Jack Catterall in February with controversy and the whole division is waiting to know what his next step will be. Everything points to will vacate the belts and go up to welterweight, but the option of the rematch has not disappeared completely. “If there is so much controversy, let them fight again. But if it’s at welterweight or in a while, the better. That way they give the rest of us a chance,” jokes Sandor on the AS Audio podcast KO a la Carrera. The 28-year-old Spaniard does not despair. “I know what boxing is like and you have to be patient. In the meantime, we can’t stand still,” he admits..

That movement is the reason why Martín will get into the ring this Friday to the ring in Barcelona, ​​at the Vall d’Hebron Olympic (7:30 p.m., DAZN). The Mexican José Félix (39-5-1, 30 KO) awaits him. a dangerous opponent. “I know I can’t get lost. He’s coming to win and I can’t afford mistakes,” warns the Spaniard. At stake will be WBA International Super Lightweight Belt. The title will serve to make you climb more steps in that organization. He is number 4 and a victory could put him as an official contender if the belt becomes vacant. “I am currently ranked in all the organizations. We are not going to give up any opportunity”, clarifies. The dream is very close, but first it is time to fulfill it before its public. It may be the last time Sandor will box at home, so a great atmosphere is expected. No one wants to miss the last step before the World Cup.