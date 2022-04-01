Family | When was the last time you hugged? This is how the contact history of childhood affects us as adults

Are you more diligent or reluctant to cuddle than other readers of this story? Touching is a must even for those who think they can do without.

Saako teen touches? It feels hard if a teenager shrugs his hand on his shoulder and rumbles the door to his room.

Despite their behavior, a teenager probably needs as much touch as a nap, although in Finnish culture, touch often decreases as a child grows. This is what a child psychiatrist, a leading expert at THL, says Jukka Mäkelä.