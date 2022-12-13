Sandooq Al Watan announced the provision of a research grant to the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences worth one million dirhams, after a project was selected to pursue precision medicine research on type 2 diabetes, in accordance with the standards adopted by the Fund to support creativity, innovation and scientific research for young Emirati researchers.

This comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, to support scientific research and innovation among all Emiratis, researchers and innovators, as the Fund is keen to support all creative research ideas of Emirati researchers, which are in the interest of the Emirati researcher. And the UAE society in general as the first beneficiary of the positive results of this scientific research.

The Director General of Sandooq Al-Watan confirmed that the Fund, Yasser Al-Gergawi, offers this grant as part of its continuous efforts to support scientific research and innovation for Emirati youth, researchers and creators, and it is one of the Fund’s three fields of work, in addition to empowering youth from the private sector and strengthening national identity, stressing that The grant allows the team of researchers to conduct the necessary research and develop precision medicine treatments for type 2 diabetes and provide them to patients in the UAE.

He added that the decision of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan headed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to provide this grant to Mohammed bin Rashid University stems from the Fund’s appreciation for the great efforts made by the university in the field of applied scientific research, which raises the UAE’s status in this field, expressing his appreciation For the efforts of the university seeking to alleviate the suffering of patients with scientific methods that facilitate the treatment process, indicating that the fund always stands with research institutions that embrace young Emirati researchers, enabling them to highlight their capabilities and creative talents for the benefit of their community and the world.

Al-Gergawi expressed his hope that this research study, funded by the Al-Watan Fund, would yield practical and effective results for the treatment of diabetics, which we hope the team of researchers will succeed in reaching. His efforts to enhance the value of creativity and innovation, considering the fund a national project that effectively embodies the concept of social responsibility, as it was established at the initiative of national businessmen, in response to a kind invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to be one of the important models in society Which confirms that our dear homeland is united in its endeavor to mobilize the efforts of all its individuals and institutions, in order to achieve sustainable development and a decent life for all residents, and to work hard and sincerely in order to shape the successful future of our beloved Emirates.

He emphasized that cooperation with Mohammed bin Rashid University to support creative research ideas for Emirati researchers in the face of diabetes is one of the many models supported by the fund in all emirates of the country and with many institutions related to scientific research, creativity and innovation, as part of an integrated program to support research and development on issues. Related to economic and societal development in the Emirates, and in which financial sponsorship is provided in cooperation with other parties that support research that is concerned with topics that fall within the priorities of the state, so that the members of the research team are Emiratis, and the program seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical study and industrial applications, and the program focuses on supporting projects Medium and large in four areas: space, water management, health care and genomics, and the fourth industrial revolution.