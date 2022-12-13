The Japanese developer Sting he announced Blaze Union: Story to Reach the Future Remastereda remastered high-definition version of the strategy RPG originally released on PSP in 2010 which serves as a prequel to Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone.

As revealed in the announcement phase, the game will be released in Japan in the course of 2023 on Nintendo Switch And mobile devices.

Source: Sting Street Gematsu