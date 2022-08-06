After months of waiting, and with high expectations, “Sandman” finally made it to Netflix. This exciting streaming series introduced us to iconic characters that fans have recognized and are happy about. However, there is some confusion regarding the presence of johanne constantinebecause they remember a lot only Johnwhich raises more than one question.

The first explanation could be that, in search of greater diversity in the plot, they chose to change the gender of the exorcist. Of course, you are not the only person who has thought about that, which is why it has been the Neil Gaimanauthor of the original comic “The Sandman”who has replied to the topic.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Sandman”: why the terrifying look of Sueño was modified for the series?

The truth behind the new Constantine

A Gaiman fan asked him via Twitter what the creators of John Constantine, mainly Alan Moore and Stephen Bissette, would have believed about the alleged gender change. Given this, the artist responded as follows:

“I don’t think Alan has any interest in John Constantine any longer, but I talked to some of the other creators of the character, yes, and they loved the idea of a new Constantine for 2022, based on the original Lady Joanna ”, he explained.

Neil Gaiman, creator of the comic “The Sandman”, answers questions about Netflix’s new Constantine. Photo: Twitter capture/Neil Gaiman

At another time, they asked him what the relationship between Johanna and John is, to which Gaiman replied in this way: “In the world of Sandman, where Morpheus escapes from captivity in 2022, she is the current embodiment of Constantine’s life force.”

In this way, he clarified that John and Johanna are different, but that the latter is inspired by one of the ancestors of the former.