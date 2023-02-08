There is no doubt that the chain of oxxo convenience stores is unstoppable in its projection and in its sales, proof of this is that up to sells sandals with the brand logowhich has gone viral on social networks in the last few hours, since there are many who want to buy them.

If you are from Mexico, very surely near your house there are at least 2 Oxxos, since these businesses almost seem to come out of the ground and set up, in most cases, in the corners of the neighborhoods and streets where daily Thousands of people enter to stock up on different appetizers or to pay for their products and services, as well as to make deposits or different financial and banking movements.

Despite the fact that it was at the end of 2022 when photos began to circulate where Internet users can be seen showing off their Oxxo sandals, these days the product has gone viral on virtual platforms.

Thus, through social networks, especially Twityouer, there have been many netizens who have published photographs in which you can see the already famous sandals with the logo of the convenience store of Femsa.

It should be noted that in none of the publications that have become popular on the internet about Oxxo sandals has the price of this garment been placed, however, it is further proof of how the company has managed to fully exploit its visual identity, generating millionaires Profits.

It should not be forgotten that recently the start of the sale of roasted chickens by the Oxxo chain, although for the moment this service is only available in the city of mexicaliin the border state of lower california.

The foregoing, despite the fact that many refused to believe it, has been confirmed by the local authorities of the Baja Californian city, announcing that the company requested permission from the state agency for Environmental Protection to open 15 establishments selling roasted chickens. oxxo brand.

What is Oxxo and when was it founded?

Oxxo is a Mexican convenience store company. Founded in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in 1977, it has grown to become one of the largest and most recognized chains of stores in Latin America.

With more than 17,000 branches in Mexico and a presence in other countries, Oxxo is known for its long hours of operation and its selection of convenient products.

It is more than just a convenience store. The company has diversified its offering of products and services, including financial services, mobile recharges and bill payment. It has also expanded its online presence to offer online services to its clients.

Their mission is to make life easier for their customers by offering a wide range of products and services in one convenient location. The company prides itself on providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of the communities where it operates.

In short, Oxxo is a leading convenience store company in Latin America, with a broad presence in Mexico and a diversified offer of products and services.

With its long hours of operation and commitment to the community, it is a convenient and reliable option for consumers in the region.