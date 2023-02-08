Being a teacher requires a lot of patience and vocation, since giving attention to little people who are learning about the world is not always an easy task.

so did you see leslie rodriguez a kindergarten teacher Tijuana Baja Californiawho went viral on the TikTok social network, by showing all the situations that her students put her through and that despite the crazy sounds that she has to attend to with a lot of patience and love.

The teacher who identifies herself in TikTok as @lesl.rdz, He showed some of the phrases that his students say to him daily, which range from confessions to situations that have gotten out of control.

“I farted, teacher shit me, teacher I’m going to vomit, teacher I’ll take it I can’t stand it, can I adopt a boyfriend? Do you want to play catch?, teacher I shit again”, were some of the words that she received during a normal day.

As expected, the situation caused hundreds of Internet users to recognize the vocation of the teacher Leslie who, despite being in situations that might seem unpleasant to some, she was patient.