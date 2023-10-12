Bandai Namco and the developers of ILCA have released a “new” story trailer Of Sand Land, the tie-in of the manga written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, known to most for Dragon Ball, which you can watch via the player in the news. The quotes are a must as it is the same video presented during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 but this time completely dubbed into English.
In this regard, the main cast of the voice actors for the western version of the game, which we report below:
- Beelzebub – Risa Mei
- Rao – John Lipow
- Thief – Owen Thomas
- Lucifer – Keith Silverstein
- General Are – Andrew Lander)
- Supreme Commander Zeu – Shawn Smith
The action adventure based on Toriyama’s manga is coming to PC and consoles
Sand Land is a action adventure based on the manga mini-series of the same name by Akira Toriyama. As in the original, also in the videogame adaptation in the game we will follow the adventures of Beelzebub, the prince of demons, the thief Shif and the elderly sheriff Rao, an unlikely trio of heroes traveling in the desert and inhospitable world of Sand Land to search the “ghost spring”, a legendary water source that could represent the salvation of the population. However, they will have to contend with the forces of the evil King, who holds a monopoly on this resource by selling bottles of water at very high prices.
Sand Land is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series If you want to know more, here is the Sand Land trial that we published in June.
