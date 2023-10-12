Luis Alfredo Garavito, the greatest rapist and murderer of children in the history of Colombia, died this Thursday at the age of 66 in Valledupar. The information has been confirmed by the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC). The Monster of Genoa, as he was nicknamed, was responsible for sexually abusing and murdering at least 189 minors. Most of the cases, for which he accepted guilt, occurred in the 1990s. A few months ago, it was announced that Garavito was suffering from cancer.

Garavito was sentenced in 2000 to 40 years in prison, the maximum penalty that the law then allowed to apply in Colombia, for the almost 200 deaths he caused to children between 8 and 16 years of age, in a period of less than a decade. . In November 2021, the court denied him the parole that he had requested, arguing his good conduct while serving his sentence. The criminal was serving a prison sentence in the maximum security prison of La Tramacúa, in the capital of the Caribbean department of Cesar.

[Esta es una noticia en desarrollo. Espere más información en breve…]

