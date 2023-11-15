EIt was the UN Security Council’s fifth attempt since Hamas’ attack on Israel to pass a resolution on the war in the Middle East – and this time it was successful. On Wednesday in New York, twelve of the 15 members voted for the paper, which particularly focuses on the plight of children in Gaza. The three permanent members, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom, abstained.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The draft resolution drafted by Malta calls for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days.” This should ensure “unrestricted, rapid, safe and unhindered access” to supplying people with vital goods. This is specifically about protecting children in Gaza. A supplementary motion from Russia, which had called for a ceasefire, had previously failed due to the necessary majority.

The paper goes on to call for the “immediate and unconditional” release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, “especially children.” “All parties” should refrain from “withholding basic services and humanitarian assistance from civilians in Gaza that are essential to their survival.” This has a “disproportionate impact” on children.

US ambassador criticizes the Security Council

October 7th remains unmentioned as the day of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 240 others were taken hostage. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 11,000 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s retaliatory air and ground attacks in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children.







Vanessa Frazier, Malta’s UN representative, said before the vote that the draft “focuses particularly on the plight of children, young people and hostages”. It held “extensive consultations” with members of the Security Council, countries in the region and aid organizations in order to make a “balanced” proposal that could also be implemented.

The American UN representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield used her speech to criticize the body and to explain America’s abstention. She is “appalled that some members still cannot bring themselves to condemn Hamas’ barbaric terrorist attacks on October 7th. What do they fear?” There is no excuse for this omission. The United States “could not vote for a text” that did not clearly condemn Hamas. Adopting the resolution alone will not save lives, Thomas-Greenfield said, highlighting the United States’ “tireless” efforts to “respond to the crisis.”

UAE Permanent Representative Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, speaking on behalf of Arab countries, praised Malta’s “extraordinary” efforts in preparing the draft. The “guiding star” was the protection of children in Gaza.







Supplementary motion naming Hamas as perpetrator failed

So far, four draft resolutions have failed: Two of Russia’s proposals did not receive the necessary two-thirds majority of votes. In the case of Brazil, the United States also vetoed it and Russia and China blocked an American draft. The main issue was whether an immediate ceasefire or humanitarian breaks should be called for. China and Russia are in favor of a ceasefire, but Washington, Israel’s closest ally in the body, rejects this.

After the blockade in the Security Council, the UN General Assembly voted at the end of October after a long discussion for a resolution to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. However, unlike the UN Security Council, this is not binding under international law. Instead of hostages, the paper spoke of “illegally held” civilians. In addition, a supplementary application that named Hamas as the perpetrator failed. Of the Security Council veto powers, Russia, China and France voted in favor of the resolution and the United States voted against it. The United Kingdom abstained.