Most dogs have a protective instinct, which is why it is common to see them as the guardians of the home, since due to their loyalty they seek to protect the place where they live. It has also been demonstrated by a tiny parrot that went viral by showing its ferocity to take care of a house in the company of its dog friend.

The recording that has gone viral was shared by the TikTok user, @rosy_velasq, who considered it very cute that the two little animals defend their home despite the fact that one of them is a bird.

“I found these caring arms, it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today”wrote the woman in TikTok.

In the video you can see how the mixed breed puppy and the parakeet are a few meters from the front of the house. When they notice the presence of the person filming the video, they react aggressively to scare away any unpleasant visit.

The young woman believes that when she sees this scene, she believes that not only do you have to be careful with the dog, but now also with the parrot. Likewise, some users who commented on the viral publication pointed out that the parakeet looks more ferocious than the dog.

It may interest you:

“They say that a barking dog does not bite, but who knows the parrot”, “The dog does not seem so bad”, “The house with land and air surveillance”, were some of the comments.