«I don’t wear a tie, that means that we can all save from the energy point of view and I have asked all the ministers and all the public officials. And to the private sector, as far as possible, that when it is not necessary they do not wear a tie and that way we will all save.” The phrase, as a ministerial order, was pronounced by Pedro Sánchez this Friday when announcing that Spain must comply with the energy savings required by the European Union due to the invasion of Ukraine and the more than foreseeable gas cut Russia towards the community partners. There will be energy rationing, the details of which will be made explicit this Monday, but the first one is already known to be parking the ties in the back of the closet.

Of course, the President of the Government put on his tie again as soon as he got on the plane that took him on the tour of the Balkans, with the first stop in Serbia. Sánchez did not give up the tie during his interview in Belgrade with the president of the host country, Aleksandar Vucic. It became clear that the protocol commands more than energy dependency, at least internationally.

Pedro Sánchez appears together with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, both wearing ties.



Now 12 years ago, in the previous energy crisis that took oil to a maximum, the then Minister of Energy, Miguel Sebastián, had a public clash with the president of Congress, the also socialist José Bono, on account of the need to wear a tie in the hemicycle so that the deputies would not need to ask for the temperature of the air conditioning to be lowered in summer and thus save electricity.

Junichiro Koizumi, former Prime Minister of Japan. /



AP



The idea of ​​​​ex-minister Sebastián, like Sánchez’s now, is not new or original. Already in 2005, the then Japanese Prime Minister, Junichiro Koizumi, called on all officials in the Japanese country to go to offices in light clothing and without ties. When Koizumi’s request became known in Europe, it was laughed at.