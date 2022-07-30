The Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Ki Al-Hamoudi, confirmed that the external roads linking Sharjah to the Eastern Region have been 100% reopened to traffic, including the Sharjah-Kalba Road, the Sharjah-Khorfakkan Road, as well as the internal streets in Khorfakkan.

Traffic has also returned to normal in the Shis and Nahwa areas.

At a time when many internal streets in the city of Kalba have been reopened, the specialized work teams continue their efforts to open the remaining streets to traffic as soon as possible in the city.

Al-Hamoudi indicated that the specialized teams removed all the obstacles that the rain had recently witnessed in the area during the past week, praising the efforts of the strategic partners of the Sharjah Police, who worked around the clock, and the cooperation of community members who stood side by side with the work teams, to overcome this crisis and recover from it.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

