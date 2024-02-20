The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, accuses the coup of the Galicians, and has conveyed to his people that he is aware that they have a problem in this territory and in others, where they need to consolidate several leadership changes that have recently occurred or are about to do it. But the dismal result in this community will not lead the president to change the course of national politics. The 50,000 votes that the PSOE has lost in Galicia, analyzed in La Moncloa, have not fallen due to the amnesty, because they have gone en masse to the BNG, even more enthusiastic about forgiving the process, but because the PSOE—as happened in Madrid—has not been seen by the left as the leader of the opposition.

Sánchez, therefore, has decided to maintain the line established in the agreement with the independentists and especially the idea of ​​carrying out the amnesty law as soon as possible. There is no going back nor will the position be hardened. The idea is to continue negotiating – this weekend there have been contacts and exchanges of papers, with proposals and counterproposals, according to negotiation sources, although the positions remain basically unchanged from where they were – but with a very clear limit that the socialists insist in that they will not overcome: they are not going to change the law to include all types of terrorism in the amnesty, as Junts requests.

In principle, the PSOE wanted to push last week – that's why there was a meeting on Thursday in Barcelona, ​​in the middle of the Galician campaign – in order to have the agreement ready this week and approve it without having to use the 15-day extension, which was requested just in case, because the deadline to do so was ending. However, negotiation sources point out that as the positions stand now, it seems very difficult to reach an agreement this week, which would result in the next week or the one after that, speeding up the deadlines.

The possibility of a fiasco, that is, of the law not being passed, is still on the table, because the PSOE has a clear red line and Junts insists on demanding that all types of terrorism be included to prevent the judges from trying to have Carles Puigdemont and others are left out of the amnesty. But both the socialists and Junts say that there is a will to reach an agreement and believe that a breakup is unlikely because a pact is convenient for both of them.

Sánchez has decided, therefore, to press, but not so that the amnesty falls, quite the contrary, so that it comes out as soon as possible so that serious work can begin on the Budgets, the next milestone to consolidate the legislature. The negotiation is complex because the PSOE offers to shorten the deadlines for the investigation through the reform of the Criminal Procedure Law (Lecrim) but without touching the amnesty law, which the socialists see well as it is, just like the other allies. . Junts, on the contrary, does not reject the change to the Lecrim, but considers it insufficient and demands substantial modifications to the law. The socialists do not rule out changes as long as they do not put the constitutionality of the law at risk, and they flatly refuse to accept the entry of all types of terrorism. There may be some “creative solution” in the final stretch, various sources admit, but so far it has not been found.

What is very clear is that the different majority groups do not believe that the result of the Galician elections is going to change anything significant in national politics. In fact, in the PSOE, despite the hard blow received, they believe that the PP, which is now euphoric, is wrong to forget that the turn that Alberto Núñez Feijoo took in the middle of the campaign on Catalonia – he spoke of “reconciliation”, he admitted that he studied the amnesty for 24 hours, after the PP was open to a pardon for Puigdemont as long as he showed repentance—does not disappear because of his victory. This Wednesday Sánchez will remind him of this in the control session, and he will use it as much as he can to try to deactivate the impact of the hard line against the amnesty that the PP has chosen.

Junts, in permanent contact with the PSOE, also made it clear this Monday that it does not fear that the poor result of the PSOE in Galicia could end up complicating and affecting the talks on the amnesty. Josep Rius, spokesperson for Junts, pointed out that they will continue as before: “We will continue negotiating as always. We signed an investiture pact with the socialists and we will move forward as it is fulfilled. “The elections do not change the scenario at all.”

After the celebration of the Junts executive, which has highlighted the “giant step” taken by the BNG to be an alternative, Rius questioned whether the amnesty could have taken its toll on the Galician socialists. “Making extrapolations is delicate. In any case, the socialists have lost votes in favor of a sovereigntist party that is in favor of amnesty,” he stated. The PSOE, meanwhile, requested this Saturday in Congress a two-week extension to close an agreement on the articles of the law after failing to pass the first vote three weeks ago. “We want to save time to get a good text,” said Rius. “There is no need to be in a hurry, but to make a good law,” he concluded.

Irritation at the slowness of negotiations

Esquerra, for its part, shows its irritation at the slowness of the negotiations and calls for the responsibility of Junts and the PSOE to close an agreement now. Raquel Sans, spokesperson for ERC, demanded that the rule be approved as soon as possible, maintaining that there are hundreds of people, charged with the cases of 9-N and 1-O and for the protests after the sentence, with their lives “on the rocks.” up” waiting for the law. “There are no rabbits in a hat. “What could have been approved today could have been approved three weeks ago,” stated the parliamentarian, who has emphasized taking sufficient precautions and not resorting to “inventions” that make the law inapplicable.

The reality is that three senior ERC officials will be tried starting April 10 in the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) for their involvement in the 1-O referendum — the Prosecutor's Office requests prison for them — and everything points to that the hearing will be held because from the outset the deadlines for approving the law exceed that calendar. But not only ERC asks Junts for speed in the negotiation. Salvador Illa, first secretary of the PSC, claimed the same and urged Puigdemont's party to be “up to the task.” The opposition leader also stressed that the law needs two requirements: a majority in Congress and legal solvency. “And it is relevant because it has to pass the filters of the Constitutional Court and the Court of Justice of the European Union,” he said.

Illa warned that those who do not know how to read the “resounding, transversal and explicit demand” in Catalonia in favor of the law and turning the page after 10 years of the law will be very wrong. processes. “I would like everyone to be up to par. If not, it will be failing Catalonia,” she stated. The analysis is similar to that of En Comú. “If it is not approved, 80% of Catalans will not understand it. It is common sense to approve it. It comes to resolve a conflict that has been stuck for a long time,” said Joan Mena, party spokesperson.

