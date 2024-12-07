Sánchez regrets not having political opposition and trusts that judicial harassment will translate into progressive “a wave of empathy”

When the third authority of the State takes advantage of the 46th anniversary of the Constitution to draw attention to the current “thunderous” weather, it is not necessary to say much more about the moment that politics is going through. When he also appeals to dialogue and remembers that the Magna Carta laid the foundations for “respect for pluralism and allowed the construction of a space for coexistence” it is because something has been broken in Spain, and it is not only the capacity for agreement between different people. Extreme polarization has long gone beyond legitimate political differences and is projected in the words and gestures of institutional acts. The looks, the gestures, the interventions… There is no possible truce or worthwhile celebration.

Like every December 6, the Congress of Deputies hosted the main event of Constitution Day and there were, as tradition dictates, the President of the Government and the leader of the opposition. One, surrounded by his ministers and the other, by his territorial leaders, including an Isabel Díaz Ayuso with a lost look and a crooked grin. Perhaps because it is located a few meters from the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, investigated for the alleged leak of his boyfriend’s tax data. Also attending the event were the president of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde Pumpido, and the president of the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), Isabel Perelló, two of the fathers of the Constitution, Miquel Roca and Miguel Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón and the Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo.

But nothing is like before because the Congress of Deputies has ceased to be that space where deputies exchanged ideas and debated in a dog-face within the chamber and, later outside of it, shared friendly talks or lunches and, above all, put aside differences. on dates marked as the anniversary of the Magna Carta. Today it is no longer possible. And the President of the Government does not believe that his opposition is political because the right has given up on the debate of ideas and because the PP is not clear about its leadership.

The broadside was unleashed by Pedro Sánchez in a group with journalists in which he also said “that the collapse of the opposition leader among his electorate in the polls is unprecedented,” something that he clarified does not happen to him among progressive voters. “There is a link between government action and the progressive voter.” He stressed while presenting the PP as a party that “is strong as an acronym, weak in leadership and irrelevant as a political project.” And Sánchez believes that “the strength of the Spanish right is not political” in a veiled allusion to the judicial and media front.

Without wanting to go into details or evaluations on specific judicial matters, he did show conviction that the opposition to his government “is not political” in line with what was heard last weekend in Seville during the Federal Congress of the PSOE. The socialists are convinced that the true opposition to the Executive comes from a “judicial front” and media against Pedro Sánchez and the president, although not so explicit in the terms, remembers that after his five days of reflection last April he warned that “ “The situation would increase.”

“The failure of this harassment is a matter of time because it will be the passage of time that puts “everything in its place,” said Sánchez, who declares himself “calm,” certain of having a “clean government” and convinced that “the unprecedented harassment” suffered by the Executive will translate into a “wave of empathy” among the progressive electorate.

His gaze is already projecting, in addition to the General State Budgets that he trusts will be approved at the beginning of the year, on the 2027 elections. Regional, municipal and general elections in which he trusts to recover territorial power lost by the socialists in 2023. It was in this context that he spoke of a “solid and credible alternative” like that of Óscar López to face Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid. An explicit support that he avoided when asked about the future of Juan Espadas in Andalusia, a federation that these days suspects an alternative candidate to face Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla and in which the name of Juan Francisco Serrano from Jaén is beginning to gain volume, number two of Santos Cerdán in the Organization secretariat.

Sánchez only said of Espadas that he is “a loyal socialist” who has led Andalusian socialism “in a difficult context” and that, in any case, it will be the militants who decide. I didn’t need to say more to know that Ferraz does not seem to be in favor of continuity in Andalusia. And, before ending his attendance at the event honoring the Constitution, he wanted to respond to his second vice president, Yolanda Díaz: “Despite what I have read in some media, the government does not resist, it advances.”

The president did not want to speak about the businessman Víctor de Aldama and the statements with which he has spread shadows of corruption over his government and the PSOE, but Feijóo did, in another group with journalists, a few meters from the one in which the President of the Government starred. . First he said that the PP now intends to call the ringleader of the plot to appear before the Senate investigative commission, but that is already in 2025. Whatever the December thing is, the PP is making a fool of itself, in between all the canapé and so much vacation, but not what the corrupt Aldama says, to whom Feijóo grants complete veracity for his presence on Ferraz’s election night in 2019 and his photo with Sánchez at a PSOE rally. Feijóo is not the one who has the most legitimacy to talk about photographs and bad company after the extensive album that portrayed him with the criminal Marcial Dorado during several vacation trips on yachts and also excursions to the mountains.

Feijóo assures that everything declared by the organizer of the Koldo plot is “documented”, something that the investigation has not yet proven and about which Minister Óscar Puente is willing to prove the opposite. The current head of Transportation has already compared the list of pre-awarded works in exchange for alleged bribes to Ábalos that Aldama presented to the Supreme Court and the result, he announces, “will cause laughter.” And of the seven tenders that the businessman contributed, two were not put to tender, two are prior to the period in which the former Secretary of Organization of the PSOE was at the head of the Ministry and two are after his departure from Transport. “Only one corresponds to the Ábalos period,” Puente revealed.

Feijóo maintains, however, that the legislature is not giving enough of itself and that the government is “cornered” by corruption and the judicial agenda, although he admitted that the mandate will last as long as Pedro Sánchez’s partners want, to whom described as “discontinuous fixed”. Always making friends between PNV and Junts, who are the ones he has been trying to court for a long time so that they withdraw their support for the Government.