After two days of rest after the friendly against Argentinos Juniors in Mouth Propertythe Boca Juniors squad returns to training this Tuesday. Diego Martínez is looking to get his reinforcements in shape and for the team to integrate in the best way possible for the second half of the year.
In 90min we are going to review the latest news of the Xeneize:
Training on Tuesday will feature the presence of new signings Milton Giménez, a player whose transfer now belongs 100% to Boca and who signed a contract until December 2027. Brian Aguirre is the second to be officially presented, who will be linked to the club until December 2028.
Xeneize will lose four key players after Tuesday’s training session. Leandro Brey, Cristian Medina, Equi Fernández and Kevin Zenón will be heading to the concentration with the under-23 team to play the Olympic Games that begin on July 26. These players will not be able to be present in the matches corresponding to the Copa Sudamericana and the start of the tournament.
The striker is wanted by some clubs abroad and Boca did not hesitate to put a price on him. The club valued Langoni at 7 million dollars tax-free. This is because the MLS is sending offers for the player.
The football council is looking for more signings in this transfer market. Now, Juan Román Riquelme has a dark horse in Rodrigo Garro, former player of Talleres and current number 10 of Corinthians, an institution that is going through some economic problems and for this reason, could agree to the sale of the player.
The Argentine midfielder, who currently plays for Genk in Belgium, stood up to the club and did not travel to the preseason with the rest of his teammates so that they could sit down and talk with Boca. The footballer wants to play for Xeneize and is putting pressure on them to make it happen.
More news about Boca
#Latest #Boca #news #Giménez #Aguirre #U23 #market #rumors
Leave a Reply