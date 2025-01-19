PSOE and PP remain bogged down in their usual political war. This Sunday the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, once again highlighted that Spain goes “wind in full sail” in issues such as employment, territorial cohesion, or the growth of the Spanish economy, which is why he has promised that this year there will be a new increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI). The leader of the Executive has also had a few words to criticize the PP’s housing measures, which has been described as “vintage” because they return to “the same thing” as always. On the opposite side, the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has shown himself determined to fight for this aspect and has instructed all his officials to mobilize to “dismantle failed measures” of the housing plan that Sánchez himself announced last weekend.

The leader of the popular parties has thus launched himself to snatch the housing flag from the Government after understanding that there is a niche of PSOE voters who are “frustrated” with the management what the Coalition Government has done about this problem. “There are some voters who placed their trust in Sánchez to fix problems such as housing, but the problem remains,” say sources from the PP leader’s team.

However, the Executive assures that the measures proposed by the PP only show “that they have not learned.” This was stated this Sunday by Sánchez himself at the closing of the XV Congress of the PSOE in Extremadura, where the President of the Government attended to protect Miguel Angel Gallardowho has been re-elected as secretary general of the region. There Sánchez wanted highlight the “180 degree turn” of the Spanish economy due to the “collapse of neoliberalism and the resurgence of social democracy”.

“Where there were privatizations, today there is reinforcement of the Welfare State and where there was precariousness of employment, there is a labor reform,” stressed Sánchez, who has put the Spanish temporary employment rate on par with the European average. Likewise, the leader of the Executive has insisted on the “noise” that is made in television talk shows in which they predict that “Spain is going to hell”, an attitude that occurs, he assured, despite the fact that the International Monetary Fund has said that Spain will continue to grow above 2%.

Sánchez criticizes the policies of the PP when he governed

In terms of housing, Sánchez stressed that it is a “right for everyone” and not the “pity of a few in the PP.” In addition to highlighting several of the measures he announced last week, he has criticized the PP’s housing policy when it was in power at the national level, ensuring that They have not learned anything because “they are doing something else” and has contrasted it with that deployed by the PSOE. Along these lines, he has pointed out that under José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, on average, buildings were built in Spain 115,000 officially protected homeswhile with Mariano Rajoy that number became only 5,000 a year and which ended up being later sold to vulture funds.





Consequently, the leader of the Government has stated that Spain is now at the bottom of the European Union countries regarding the number of officially protected housing. For this reason, he highlighted that The PSOE intends to continue “redistributing wealth” to end inequalities as much as possible. “That is where we have made the difference with respect to the Popular Party governments,” he added.

“Their housing policy is to liberalize the land again as they did with the land law, for so much ball, for so much bubble, for so much puncture of that bubblefinancial crisis, evictions and then ‘Daddy State’ returns to rescue the banks and pay for the excesses of the financial sector. That is their housing proposal in the face of the main problem that citizens have,” Sánchez stated, while expressing that the opposition “only makes noise and, if it turns off, it remains in absolute nothingness.”

Genoa, determined to “dismantle” Sánchez’s plan

If Sánchez has highlighted his measures in terms of housing, the leader of the popular parties has done the opposite and seems determined that the members of his party try “dismantle” all the measures announced by the socialists. According to sources from the party itself, since the formation, all its officials have been urged to work in all territories to dismantle the “failed measures” and “recycled proposals” of the head of the Executive.

“We are going to fight with all intensity in housing and conciliation,” they have stated from ‘Génova, where they assure that they have data that confirms that there is a large mass of socialist voters who are totally dissatisfied with Sánchez’s performance in housing after six years already in Moncloa. Especially, a “frustrated” generation of young people and of which the PP assures that the Government has “lied” to them with false promises.





Among them, for example, the popular ones highlight the announcement that was made in April of last year to enable some 183,000 publicly owned homes to rent. “He promises that the State will build tens of thousands of public housing When it has not executed the 183,000 that it announced, it does not have the money for such a gigantic investment and, in addition, it needs the contribution of private initiative,” the opposition indicates.

Another of these measures that they are targeting is the 100% exemption from personal income tax for owners who rent according to the Government’s reference index. From the PP they criticize that in this way they are committed to stopping “the increase in prices, giving stability to the sector with the rental reference indices when its failure has been demonstrated”.





On the other hand, they have also spoken about the new PERTE with European funds to build homes in Valencia to contribute to the reconstruction of the area, a measure that They assure that it is a “good copy” of the non-law proposal that the PP It was already presented in June in the Congress of Deputies. Likewise, they criticize that an increase in taxes on non-EU home buyers has been announced since, according to the popular ones, this type of sale only accounted for 4% of all sales. Therefore, they highlight that HE “sells the limitation of apartments to foreigners” as if it were “a panacea”with what the PP describes as “a smokescreen with no real effects.”

Within this national strategy of the popular people, from Genoa A comprehensive document has been sent to all spokespersons of training so that they can dismantle Sánchez’s measures one by one. In the text, the PP also criticizes that Sánchez’s plan addresses initiatives that are actually the responsibility of the Autonomous Communities and that, furthermore, are not developed. “The measures, like everything Sánchez does, only seek the headline, without clarifying their development and how they are going to be executed,” they defend from Genoa.