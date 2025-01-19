After a crazy game, in which the Sevillians won by seventeen points, the Insolac Caja 87 certified a victory of many stripes against the Cáceres World Heritage Site, leader of the league competition in the West Group. In a San Pablo that was a boiler, Eloy Ramírez’s pupils knew how to contain the visiting attacks to add their fourth consecutive victory at home.

Insolac started the game with one more march. Spurred by explosiveness under hoops Ken Baokothe address of franch and, above all, the annotation of a Djedovic unstoppable, the team established the first considerable lead of the game (14-5) after three minutes, forcing Adrià Alonso to stop the game with a timeout. But far from changing the script, the situation worsened for the Extremadura team. Only Sierra found a way to do damage in attack, with eight almost consecutive points in the middle of the quarter (16-10).

From then on to the end of the period, Eloy Ramírez’s team was a gale that swept Cáceres off the track. Ken Baoko continued to close his basket and, in addition to Djedovic’s ability to find spaces, he was joined by a combative Bilalovic to close the quarter with a sixteen-point advantage after a triple by Maura (31-15).

The image of the Extremadura team changed in the second period. Two three-of-a-kind baskets Dani Rodriguez followed made a dent in the offensive ardor of an Insolac Caja 87 that was once again entrusted in Djedovic when Adrià Alonso’s men got closer on the scoreboard midway through the quarter (36-27). Despite the blow, Cáceres did not give up and continued breaking stones to continue reducing local income to the minimum possible.









Extremaduran reaction

Through a very choral effort, but with the invaluable help of Saw and the emergence of Adekoyathe players of the Extremaduran team were only two points ahead thanks to a spectacular triple by Dani Rodríguez with fifteen seconds left before halftime (42-40), a marker that did not move despite a protested penetration out of time by Franch, which cost him a technical foul. Eloy Ramirez for the protests.

The intermission did not go well at all for Adrià Alonso’s pupils, who once again fell into the same evils of the first quarter. Without being able to stop Djedovic or Ken Baoko, and with a more scattered attack in the direction of Alvarado, The players of the Seville squad regained the ten-point advantage after a triple by Serrano with three minutes left in the period (62-52).

And the image at the end of the third quarter was even worse on the part of the Cáceres team, with signs of throwing in the towel in some defensive balances. The inability to stop Ken Baoko and the counterattack drive of the Andalusians gave a wide advantage back to the Verdirrojos, who with a score on the horn of Miladinovicthey left the lead at seventeen heading into the final quarter (73-56).

Insolac Caja 87 (31+11+31+17): Franch (11), Bertain (7), Bilalovic (18), Djedovic (18) and Ken Baoko (12) -starting quintet- Latorre (4), Maura (3 ), Serrano (8), Rafa Santos (5), Herrera and Miladinovic (4).

Cáceres World Heritage Site (15+25+16+33)): Alvarado (18), Pedro García (6), Sierra (18), Kalinicenko (19) and Sá -starting quintet- Adekoya (13), Dani Rodríguez ( 9), Rooms (3), Black (3) and Above.

Referees: García Parejo and Wiot Espinosa. They eliminated Ken Baoko and Djedovic, from the local team, and Pedro García, from the visiting team, for fouls. Fifteenth day of the Second FEB. San Pablo Sports Palace.

Kalinicenko’s points

The response from Cáceres World Heritage Site led to the signing of a Kalinicenko stellar. The Lithuanian converted two triples in a flash and also culminated his good moment with a dunk after coming back from the baseline that put his team within eight after five minutes (79-71). Kalinicenko himself continued to put together a brilliant second half and again His triple put the game within two (86-84) to face a last minute in which the rosary of free throws benefited the green-red team despite a basket from their Alvarado court that was of no use (90-89).