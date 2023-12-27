Pedro Sánchez has had to overcome all kinds of adversities in his political journey, in which he has shown an unusual ability to walk the wire. This 2023 that ends, has saved a test that seemed impossible: continuing in La Moncloa after the disaster of the left on March 28, with a sprint electoral all or nothing until the elections of 23-J. After a term marked by the pandemic and the impact of the war in Ukraine, and now with a Government in a state of perpetual crisis (this Friday it will be known who replaces Nadia Calviño, appointed president of the EIB, in Economy), Sánchez has boasted that Spain has emerged as the large European economy that has grown the most. “The Spanish economy has denied all the prophets of chaos. We have shown that we can grow with social justice (…) Today we have a more robust and better prepared welfare state. And with a clean Government, without a trace of corruption”, has been the triumphalist balance at the end of the year that Sánchez has made without self-criticism, with a minimal reference to the amnesty for those accused of the processes and with attacks to the right.

“We have to open a new phase of dialogue, of normalization of the political situation in Catalonia, this involves the measures that we are taking at the level of the legislative power with the amnesty law and also by finding a meeting point between those maximalist proposals of the independence. Obviously, the Government of Spain does not share or accept a self-determination referendum, which, logically, does not fit in the Constitution,” the president has settled the relationship with the independence movement, the most delicate front of all that La Moncloa has.

Sánchez has limited the “singular financing” demanded by the president, Pere Aragonès, to the reform of the current regional financing system that should have been updated in 2014: “We will speak with Catalonia and we will speak with each and every one of the autonomous communities of our country.” The Council of Ministers has also approved the transfer of the management of the minimum vital income for all the autonomies that request it. “In this way they will be comparable to those of the regional regime that already had it,” Sánchez stressed.

The renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), pending since December 2018 (it has served five years, an entire mandate, according to the Constitution) due to the PP's veto, will be the key to the rapprochement that is expected between PP and PSOE in state affairs, for which several loopholes for optimism have already opened after the meeting that Sánchez and Feijóo held on Friday in Congress. “If the PP says no a thousand times, we will reach out to the PP a thousand and one times. It is not acceptable that the CGPJ is experiencing a crisis derived from the blockade of the PP, which does not recognize the legitimacy of the Cortes Generales. It is imperative to renew the CGPJ in 2024 and, if the PP considers it necessary for the European Commission to intervene, we will be delighted,” said Sánchez regarding the proposal that Feijóo made to him that Brussels mediate the negotiation between the two major parties to renew the body. of the judges.

“We have two excellent commissioners, Didier Reynders and Vera Jourova, who know the situation. We are not going to lose any occasion or opportunity to resolve what is an emergency,” stressed the president, who has not objected to the Commissioner of Justice interceding between PSOE and PP, as Feijóo has proposed. Reynders has repeatedly defended that the CGPJ must be renewed with the current law and then change the election system. The PSOE opposes the legal reform defended by the PP so that, in future renewals, the judges directly elect, without intervention from the Cortes, the 12 members of the CGPJ. “Our absolute will is to reach an agreement. In these five years [de Gobierno] I have reached three agreements with the PP, two with Pablo Casado and one with Feijóo. The three were unilaterally broken by the PP, there is no justification,” he stated.

Sánchez, who sees the entire legislature in La Moncloa facing those who predict that it will be short or that he would even be tempted by a high-level position in international institutions, has been very incisive in criticizing the PP and Vox for the agitation in the streets against the PSOE for the amnesty law and for other events of recent days such as the attack by Javier Ortega Smith, Vox councilor in the Madrid City Council and national deputy, on Eduardo Rubiño, deputy spokesperson for Más Madrid in the capital. “There is an asymmetric polarization; Here there are only people who insult and people who are insulted. Parties that are besieged and political leaders who urge the siege of those political forces. My commitment is that we are not going to engage in any of these disqualifications and respond to the noise with more noise,” the president stressed. “The level of insults and disqualifications of the opposition in recent weeks is not acceptable. It should be reprehensible that it is said that a political leader likes fruit, it seems despicable to me and the low level to which politics has bequeathed,” he concluded. The president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, called him a “son of a bitch” while she was attending the debate for his investiture in Congress, although according to the first version of her team, what she had said was “I like it.” Fruit”. The conservative leader did not retract her words on the Congress platform, and ironically commented on them during a speech in the Madrid Assembly: “I, of course, like fruit.” The PP of Madrid even gave away fruit baskets at their Christmas dinner, which Feijóo attended.

Sánchez has shown his “absolute respect” to Felipe VI for his Christmas Eve speech, which focused on the defense of the Constitution and the unity of Spain. “He is the head of the State and all citizens, whatever they vote, must see themselves reflected in his speech. On behalf of the PSOE I have to say that we saw ourselves reflected in his speech,” the president said before leaving for the Torrejón de Ardoz military base. This Wednesday and Thursday he will visit the Spanish troops deployed in Iraq.

