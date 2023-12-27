Ice hockey | Tappara and Ilves chatted on social media – then Kalervo Kummola got a snappy acknowledgment

Tappara used often repeated “humor”.

Tappara and Ilvesthe hockey clubs from Tampere, both play at the Nokia Arena, but living together is not always very easy.

On Boxing Day, Tappara published a message on X (formerly Twitter) with the text: “Choose your followers well. Did you find any blue-orange packages from your Christmas presents?” The text in itself would not have raised any hairs in the Ilves camp, but the message contained a pair of pictures, in one of which a child is rejoicing wearing a Tappara shirt and in the other a child is crying while wearing an Ilves shirt.

Ilves did not remain speechless, but published his own message: “It is not the first time that propaganda comes from the neighbor. Choose your club well.”

And in Ilves' message, “very” was in bold.

Former ice hockey influencer and current mayor of Tampere Kalervo Kummola took a very succinct stance on the matter: “Bad humor.”

Tappara's humorous pair of pictures is not very original, as there are numerous similar crying pictures from, for example, Premier League clubs.