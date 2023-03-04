Pedro Sánchez surrounded himself this Saturday with the feminists of the PSOE and former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero to vindicate the equality policies of the socialist governments on the occasion of 8-M. An act in which he anticipated that the Council of Ministers next Tuesday will approve a law of equal representation between men and women in decision-making centers. “It seems simple and plain to us justice,” said the chief executive, about an “impact” rule, which he hopes will be “a reference in Europe.”

An announcement with which the coalition government, stressed by its differences around the ‘only yes is yes’ law, wants to send a message of internal cohesion and fight for a flag, such as equality, which both partners dispute . “Not one step back in the defense of equality between men and women,” he asserted under the watchful eye of Zapatero and the socialist wing of the Executive.

Sánchez explained that the norm will entail a modification of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime to force the parties to present rack lists. Parity will also be guaranteed in the Council of Ministers, in the boards of directors of companies, where women must represent at least 40% of management positions, as well as in the governing boards of professional associations and on juries. of public recognition. “If women represent half of society,” she remarked, “half of the political power and half of the economic power has to belong to women.”

Silence on reform



The president did not make any reference to the reform of the Sexual Freedom Law that will be approved next Tuesday in Congress with the support of the PP or small forces such as the PNV and the PDeCAT but without United We Can. The socialists and the purples have not been able to agree on the legal formula to modify the norm in force since last October and which leaves behind 721 reductions in sentences and 74 releases of sexual offenders.

Negotiations remain blocked due to disagreements on the technical way to increase the penalties. The PSOE links it to the existence of violence or intimidation in sexual assault, which United Podemos opposes because it considers that it would call into question consent. «We think that the PSOE should bet on an agreement with the feminist majority of the Chamber, with an agreement within the Government with the Ministry of Equality and not rely on the PP. If the time finally comes to vote for a return to the Penal Code of La Manada, obviously we will vote against returning to the Penal Code of La Manada, “said the purple spokesman, Pablo Echenique, on Friday.

In an interview on RNE, the PSOE’s Equality Secretary, Andrea Fernández, this morning sent a message to Podemos to rectify its position because “the most important thing” about the reform “are the victims” and that the text “go ahead”. to “correct the damage it has caused.” He also called for “seriousness and rigor” to ERC or EH Bildu who once supported the law, so that they now also seek a reform “as important” as that of the Penal Code, alluding to the repeal of the crime of sedition. and the embezzlement reform, which was expressly approved in Congress.