The Spaniard Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, arrested in 2022 in Iran when he was traveling on foot to Qatar on the occasion of the Soccer World Cup, landed in Madrid this Tuesday, after being released this Sunday by the Iranian authorities. “I don't believe it, it has been very hard, we don't know how lucky we are to have been born in this country,” he declared after arriving at the airport, surrounded by a large number of journalists. After receiving numerous hugs and signs of affection, Cogedor read to the media a diploma that the Iranian prisoners gave him and in which they showed him their affection and recognition.

Celia Cogedor, mother of the Spanish adventurer, thanked this morning the help of the Spanish ambassador in Tehran, Ángel Losada, and said she was sure that, without your work, her son would not have been able to return home. “Ángel, thank you, you will be one of the people I keep in my heart,” she declared, visibly moved.

Regarding the first words that her son said to her after regaining freedom, she explained: “Yesterday he told me 'mom, don't worry, it's over, do you know the joy I feel knowing that I am going to use this suffering to help others?' ?”, has counted. Celia Cogedor has also explained that, once she meets her son, she wanted to go to bed, because she feels “exhausted”, but that she has prepared his favorite food, “a lot of vegetables” and some fish because he couldn't. has eaten it. “We'll see if we're able to eat and the emotion won't stop us,” she confessed.

Sánchez Cogedor was arrested on October 2, 2022 after visiting the grave of Mahsa Amini in Saqqez, in Iranian Kurdistan, the young woman who died while in the custody of the morality police for wearing her veil incorrectly, which It unleashed a wave of demonstrations that were violently repressed, leaving at least 500 dead and 17 sentenced to death.

