If tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at Da Luz there will be 3,250 Interisti and they will have tickets only in the away sector, on Wednesday 19th at San Siro there will be over 80,000. The Meazza in view of the return match of the Champions League quarterfinals against Benfica is in fact already sold out. Over 4,600 supporters of the Eagles present, the rest will be supporters of Inzaghi’s team. A total of over 85,000 present with a collection that, in the light of ticket prices (although not off the market…), will be higher than that of Inter-Porto, first leg of the round of 16. The presale of the matches against Monza and Lazio in the championship and the one against Juventus (semi-final of the Italian Cup) is also flying.