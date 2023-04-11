For the return match on Wednesday 19th Inter-Porto’s takings will be exceeded, but no prices… off the market. In Lisbon Handanovic and teammates against superstition: they are in the same hotel that hosted Juventus last October, then beaten by Schmidt’s team
If tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at Da Luz there will be 3,250 Interisti and they will have tickets only in the away sector, on Wednesday 19th at San Siro there will be over 80,000. The Meazza in view of the return match of the Champions League quarterfinals against Benfica is in fact already sold out. Over 4,600 supporters of the Eagles present, the rest will be supporters of Inzaghi’s team. A total of over 85,000 present with a collection that, in the light of ticket prices (although not off the market…), will be higher than that of Inter-Porto, first leg of the round of 16. The presale of the matches against Monza and Lazio in the championship and the one against Juventus (semi-final of the Italian Cup) is also flying.
SAME JUVE HOTEL
All the managers are with the team, including of course President Zhang. Inter chose as the retreat venue the same hotel that hosted Juventus on 24 and 25 October last year, then beaten by Schmidt’s team (4-3). It is one of the structures indicated by UEFA which “options” the best of the cities and makes them available for away training. In viale della Liberazione they do not give weight to superstition.
April 10, 2023
